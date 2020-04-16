FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two more people have died in Franklin County due to COVID-19, health officials announced Thursday morning.

Both were residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center, a nursing home: a 92-year-old woman and a 98-year-old woman.

Franklin County also reported one more confirmed case of the coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 88 cases.

Health officials also said they are "continuing plans for business re-entry" when the state's current stay-at-home order expires on April 24.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county has met the following criteria:

Sustained reduction in cases.

Hospitals safely able to treat all patients without “crisis standards of care”

All with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested

Public Health is able to conduct tracing-active monitoring and intervention of confirmed cases and contacts

Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon concerning the state's stay-at-home order.

Officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County have already indicated they would extend the orders in their jurisdictions.

