'Let's prevent the next tragedy': Gun safety advocates want to help prevent 'unintentional shootings'

A Missouri gun safety advocate from Moms Demand Action reminds you to safely store your guns around young children.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — On Sunday morning, St. Louis County Police got a call about a shooting at the 1200 Block of Scott Avenue where two children were hurt inside of their home from a gunshot.

"We don't call them accidental shootings we call them unintentional shootings," Gail Wechsler with Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America

She said this happens all too often.

"A parent may think that they're hiding the gun. It's in a pocket. It's in a drawer. It's high up, but kids are curious, and they will find it or they will see it and you cannot rely on that," Wechsler said.

Police confirmed the two girls are sisters. Investigators say one of the girls found the gun in their parent's coat and fired it accidentally.

"Guns need to be stored unloaded, separate from ammunition. They should be in a lockbox, a gun safe or they should have a cable gun lock. That is the best practice," Wechsler said.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 1300 children die and 5800 are injured from gunshot wounds a year.

"Nearly 95% of these unintentional shootings that created injuries or deaths were among children who were under 15 and they were in the home," Wechsler said.

The sisters are being treated at a local hospital, one in critical condition, the other with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"You don't want to be the next parent who has a child in the emergency room. You just don't. Let's prevent the next tragedy," Wechsler said.

The St. Louis County Police have not released information about possible charges as of Sunday evening.