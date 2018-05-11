ST. LOUIS — Carjackings continue to plage the city of St. Louis - so much so - two complete strangers are taking action to support the list of victims that seems to grow by the day.

Susan Stuttle's nightmare began in downtown St. Louis, about two years ago.

She said she was walking by parking meters, when eight people surrounded her, hit her and grabbed her keys — and when she chased after them — they hit her with her own car.

Those physical scars have healed - but the emotional trauma aches every day.

She suffered in silence, with a PTSD diagnosis, for almost two years.

"The emotions of going through something so traumatic and really there’s not anyone to talk to because they haven't’ been through it," said Stuttle.

That all changed when 5 On Your Side's with Lauren, another carjacking victim with PTSD, appeared on her phone.

"A lot of the things she said in her story reminded me of me," she said.

So Susan sent our reporter, Chris Davis, an email asking if he could connect her with Lauren. Susan and Lauren got in touch and arranged a meet up at Starbucks.

Susan said she expected just a simple conversation. What emerged was a bond, much deeper.

"We will always have this bond. On either side, if she was having a bad day, I think she’d feel comfortable calling me. If I was having a bad day, I could call her," said Stuttle.

They've now decided to share that bond with other survivors.

They've created an email address —STLSurvivors@gmail.com — as a way for people to reach out by name or anonymously - to join their support group.

"A lot of people don’t want to talk about it, but the only way you’re going to get over it is to be open and talk about it," she said.

