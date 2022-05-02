Two teens killed in single-vehicle crash on Franklin County highway

An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Keegan Wiedemann, 18, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 100 at Newport Road at 8:18 a.m. Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy was his passenger.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving too fast for the curvy road conditions of the highway.

The 1991 Ford Ranger went off the right of the highway and the driver overcorrected, sliding left and right over the center line. The pickup rolled over the left side of the highway and ejected both teens.

Wiedemann was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Arch Air. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wiedemann was from New Haven, Missouri. The 15-year-old was from Hermann, Missouri.

MSHP investigated the crash with help from Franklin County deputies.