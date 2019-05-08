HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two women from Hannibal, Missouri died in a boat crash on the Mississippi River over the weekend.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the pontoon boat they were on hit a tow rope Saturday, causing the motor to fail, NBC station WGEM-TV reported.

The current of the river pushed the pontoon boat into a barge.

49-year-old Kimberly Jameson died on the scene Saturday. The body of 42-year-old Barbara Ann Young was recovered Sunday.

More local news:

RELATED: Southtown Pub abruptly closes

RELATED: This St. Louis mansion for sale was once a speakeasy during the Prohibition era

RELATED: Deadly crash closes Highway 30 in High Ridge

RELATED: First look: The food and drinks coming to Union Station's retro Soda Fountain