Grief-stricken parents of teens killed in U City car crash share heartbreak

"It's just a horrible day. I wish this on nobody," said Brandon Robinson, Deion Robinson's father.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — For Brandon Robinson and Nikeyia Ingram, the pain is immense, deep and unfathomable.

"It's just a horrible day, " said Brandon Robinson.

"I really don't believe it's sunk in yet," said Nikeyia Ingram.

The Olivette parents are neighbors. They said they could not believe both are currently mourning their sons.

"It's very hard. I wouldn't wish this on nobody," said Deion's father.

"We're going on our first cruise next year and he won't be able to make it," said Demetrius' mom.

The two parents say Wednesday morning they had no idea that their sons had left their homes.

"I thought he was home because his bedroom door was closed, but when I went to check he was not. He had went out the front window," said Nikeyia Ingram.

"And I had just check on Deion and I saw that he was sleep and that was the last time I had seen him," recalled Brandon Robinson.

Hours later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Deion, Demetrius and their friend, Johnnie Ursery, traveled eastbound on Groby Avenue at a high rate of speed, down a hill in Deion's mother's car.

Investigators say the white Hyundai failed to make a curve, went across a yard and crashed into a vacant house in University City.

The three, 15-year-old buddies and 10th graders at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, died.

Deion Robinson was the oldest of two and loved sports, especially wrestling.

"Deion was unbelievable. He was energetic. We would always joke around. He had a great laugh. You could hear it a mile away. I also think kids were just being kids. We all were kids at one time, 15 years old," said Brandon Robinson.

Deion and Demetrius have been friends since 5th grade. Demetrius was an only child.

"I was writing his obituary and thinking he hasn't experienced anything really in life on his own. Not prom, marriage or children," said Demetrius' mother.

Just two weeks into the new school year, three weeks before homecoming, grief-stricken parents must bury their children.

"My family is unbelievable. They are right here by my side and right here by Deion's mom's side," Brandon Robinson said.

"That's all you can do you know is lean on your faith," said Nikeyia Ingram.

Johnnie Ursery's mother said she did not feel up to an interview Thursday.

She tells 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend right now she and her family "are certainly in a state of shock and grieving this is horrible."

Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

A spokesman for the University City Police Department also says they're conducting their own investigation, which will include looking into where their officers were chasing the boys before the car, the teens were riding in, crashed.