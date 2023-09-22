Auto strike expands as Wentzville workers continue to receive support

UAW President Shawn Fain invited any supporters of the cause, union or not, to join any picket line across the United States.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — United Auto Workers (UAW) has expanded its strike, going from just three to 41 parts-distribution centers operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis.

"We are just asking for our fair share, so for them to not be willing to negotiate on some of the stances, it does kind of surprise me," President of UAW Local 2250 Katie Deatherage said. "I have been here 20 years, over 20 years with General Motors and I have not seen this kind of negotiations before."

In a live address Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain shed a little light on how negotiations are going.

"Right now, we think we can get there. Stellantis and GM in particular are going to need some serious pushing," Fain said. "All of the parts distribution facilities at General Motors and Stellantis are being called to stand up and strike."

Noticeably, Ford is off that list.

The UAW said they've been the only automaker to come to the table and compromise. According to the UAW, negotiations aren't the same over at GM and Stellantis.

"Both companies are still offering a deficient cost of living allowance that is projected to provide zero increases over the next four years," Fain said in the live address. "Both of those companies have rejected all of our job security proposals. Both GM and Stellantis have rejected our profit-sharing proposals. And both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps."

With so many noes, you would think morale would be low in Wentzville, but union members from around the state showed up to show their support for Local 2250.

Members from Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis showed their support in Wentzville on Friday.

Fain invited any supporters of the cause, union or not, to join any picket line across the United States.

Auto workers want a 40 percent wage increase over the length of the proposed contract, a 32-hour workweek and traditional pensions.

The companies say they can't afford to meet the union's demands because they need to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.