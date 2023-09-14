Strike deadline looms Thursday for UAW members in Wentzville

If there is a strike, UAW Local 2250 members have a list of things to do, when the deadline passes.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 4,000 United Auto Workers union members in Wentzville could go out on strike at 11 p.m. Thursday if a contract is not reached by union officials negotiating with Big 3 automakers in Detroit.

If there is a strike, UAW Local 2250 members have a list of things to do when the deadline passes. They include third shift shutting equipment down, setting up pickets at plant gates and assembling kitchen duty to help process food for members' families.

At the GM Wentzville Assembly Center, a replica of the Gateway Arch marks the Detroit automaker’s connection to the St. Louis area workforce. The name of the labor union’s local - 2250 - is posted right there on the sign front and center. But any good vibes there are quickly going the way of previous years’ makes and models.

Local 2250 members said they were trying to recover some of the contract concessions the union made more than 15 years ago when GM was facing bankruptcy. Local 2250 employees said GM Wentzville employees make $16 to $32 an hour.

It’s what lower-tier members are going to bat for.

UAW Local 2250 President Katie Deatherage said Tuesday, “We want them to remain profitable because we want to keep our jobs. We just want a piece of it. We want our fair share. We’re going back to the things we gave up, voluntarily, gave them their concessions to become profitable. And they are more than profitable. The Big 3 have been very profitable over the last decade, we’ll say, and we have not gotten our fair share of that in our last few contracts.”

In their most recent statement, General Motors officials said, in part, "Our goal remains the same – to achieve an agreement that rewards our team members while allowing us to pursue our growth strategy through continued investment in our U.S. manufacturing operations and American jobs."

If they get the order from UAW in Detroit, Deatherage said the third shift will shut down the plant in an orderly fashion like they do when they’re going out for a long holiday.