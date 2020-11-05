Uber driver shot in St. Louis moments after his customer canceled their ride request

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. in the Fountain Park neighborhood on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an Uber driver was shot in north St. Louis Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 56-year-old man, who was driving for Uber, was shot moments after his customer canceled their ride request.

The police report said the man turned onto Fountain Avenue from southbound N. Kingshighway and as soon as he made the turn, his customer canceled their ride request.

As the Uber driver tried to leave the area, he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain to his right calf. He was transported to a hospital and listed in serious condition.

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

No description of a suspect has been made available.

5 On Your Side has reached out to Uber for a statement on the shooting.

On Saturday, at least eight people were injured in shootings across the city and two people were killed.