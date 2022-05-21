Ukrainian church serves lunch to raise money and support

All of the money goes toward soldiers on the front line in Ukraine and families living in a war zone.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans packed into St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church on Saturday morning to get a hot lunch and help Ukrainians in a war zone.

The menu consisted of a beet soup, sausages, Pirogi's stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes and lots of sweets. Donations go directly to the front lines to support troops and families in harms way.

Organizers say the St. Louis community is strong and the support is felt overseas.

“All of the money we collect will go to save lives,” Tetiana Mouzi said. “Kids lives, soldiers’ lives, save mother's lives, any lives that exist there."