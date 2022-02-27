Ukrainian community holds rally in St. Louis in response to Russian attacks

Attendees prayed and sang while drivers honked horns to show support as they passed by.

ST. LOUIS — Members of the Ukrainian community in St. Louis and supporters put on a united front in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of their homeland Saturday.

A few hundred people gathered in Tower Grove park wearing blue and yellow while holding signs and the country’s flag after caravanning from St. Charles.

Attendees prayed and sang while drivers honked horns to show support as they passed by.

Ukraine-native Alona Ivchenko moved to the United States when she was 17.

She described the last conversation with her mother who lives back home.

“I heard everyone running from somewhere and I was like mom where are you going and she's like we are trying to take shelter and my heart just sank,” she said.

Ivchenko added that Russia's attacks on her country and its people were something she felt they did not deserve.

“The country was struggling economically and financially but there's no Nazis. Whatever Russian media propaganda says. That's not the truth. The truth is that Ukrainian people are free and they will never submit," she added.

Many shared ideas for putting a stop to the chaos.

"The whole world is watching. What's the west going to do about it," said Alex Goldman, another Ukraine native.

"Call our political leaders. Our senators. Our congressman. They have to do something. They have to go to the White House,” added Lot Lahovskyy,

Others said were thankful for their neighbors standing with and on their behalf during the difficult time.

"Thank you so much to our business partners. To all co-workers. We appreciate it so so much," said Natalyia Ovod, a Ukraine native.

