Ukrainian family temporarily sheltering in Metro East

It's estimated that more than 1.5-million Ukrainians have fled their country for safety across the globe since the Russian invasion, and one of those families recently landed in the Metro East.

The Metro East home where Alyona Shyrokova and her children are currently staying may fly the flag of their homeland, but she admits they’re still a long way from home.

“I didn’t plan to leave my home because I didn’t want to leave my husband,” said Alyona Shyrokova.

Shyrokova fled her hometown of Ternopil, Ukraine, four days after the Russian invasion after constantly hearing the sound of air raid sirens.

“I decided that I don’t want my kids to live in this terror,” said Shyrokova.

She packed everything she could into her car and drove to the Polish border where she found a line of cars at least 10 kilometers long.

“I saw a lot of women with kids here and women with kids on their shoulders,” said Shyrokova.

After spending four days in Poland they made it safely to St. Louis, but they’re staying in contact with their family in Ukraine.

“It’s hard to see my children every evening trying to hug and kiss the phone when we are talking with my husband, but it’s our new reality,” said Shyrokova.

She’s confident her countrymen will the war against Russia.

“I believe we will stop this terror,” said Shyrokova.

Once the war is over she can’t wait to return home and reunite her family.

“Finally, we will be there all together and we reconstruct or rebuild our country,” said Shyrokova.

Shyrokova and her children are currently in the United States on temporary tourist visas.

The US State Department has granted Ukrainians temporary protected status meaning they can’t be deported for 18 months.