$600 boost to unemployment checks to expire. Here's what that means for St. Louisans.

ST. LOUIS — The Congressional Coronavirus economic relief plan included federal payments of $600 dollars a week. The additional money was meant to bolster state unemployment checks, providing a lifeline to the economy and those suddenly jobless, like Lindy Noel.

“I would love to go back to work. I enjoyed my job. I enjoyed the people I got to work with; it wasn't just a job, and I miss it dearly,” said Noel, who doesn’t expect her job in events and entertainment to be back for the remainder of the year. She’s been furloughed since May.

“It's not that I'm not trying to go back to work,” she said. “Out of all of the jobs that I have applied for, I have not even gotten an inquiry.”

Noel is one of millions of Americans now living on unemployment benefits. As things stand now, those payments will be $600 less in August. In Congress, Democrats are pushing to keep the money flowing through the end of the year, while Republicans want to bring additional aid down $200 a week. They’re still, however, far from an agreement.

So what does this mean in St. Louis?

“We have to remember, unemployment is a short term solution, not a long term solution,” said Valerie Patton with the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce.

With the loss of the federal unemployment money, she said there will “be people that won't have opportunities to go to but may be able to pivot and go to a different opportunity.

"There'll be some people that have nowhere to go. And then there will be people that will go back to doing what they were doing,” she said.

That’s why Patton said it’s difficult to predict a specific impact on the St. Louis area.

However, one good sign of the region’s resilience is our unemployment rate thus far. Patton said while nationwide unemployment stood at more than 11%, St. Louis was at 9.5%.

“We are healthcare driven. We're a financial services driven, information technology-driven. So those industries are booming right now in spite of what's going on,” she said.

Patton still said the next few months will require some creativity on the part of job-seekers, in some cases looking in different industries or accepting a pay cut.

“You know, there will be not enough jobs for everybody that wants a job," she said. "That's just the supply and demand of employment, especially now. Your market will be for some point in time, a little over-saturated because you'll have a lot of folks available, hopefully over time, a year from now, things will have smoothed out."

While she said she believes many people who were making more money with unemployment benefits than their jobs -- thanks to the federal boost -- will be motivated to rejoin the workforce, Patton said she knows that's not the case for everyone. That's why she said she believes simply allowing the unemployment aid to expire can’t be a solution, either.

“What I would like to see in a perfect world would be that they would extend the 600 [dollars a week] least until the end of the year,” she said, then suggesting additional funding could be provided on a state level.

Noel’s worried she will have to burn through her life’s savings just to survive the next few months.

“I was actually going through my bills and trying to figure out, wow, if I did need to cut, what would I cut? And it literally came down to I could cut my TV service providers, my streaming services, and I would save $45 a month. That's it. Because everything else is essential. It's my, you know, student loans. It's my rent and everything,” she said. “I did the math and state unemployment would only cover half of my monthly bills.”

That’s why she said she hopes lawmakers will make a decision on extended help -- soon.

“Yes, there are some people who are making more off of this," Noel said. "They are benefiting. I think in the long run, that's still going to help the economy. They're going to put that money back into their communities. Not everyone is gaining from this situation. Some of us are merely surviving.”