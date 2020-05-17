Report: Illinois unemployment system 'glitch' publicized private data

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the situation was “immediately” fixed and state officials have launched an investigation

CHICAGO — State officials are blaming a “glitch” in Illinois' new system for processing unemployment benefits for making private information public.

WBEZ in Chicago reported that an Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed Social Security numbers and other details.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the situation was “immediately” fixed and state officials have launched an investigation. She didn't say what caused the problem.

It's unknown how many people's information was released.

The state's new computer system for processing claims for federally-funded benefits to independent contractors who've lost jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic launched Monday.