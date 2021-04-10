Unexpected advocate makes Facebook appeal for people to patronize Ferguson restaurants

The Facebook post, from Wendell Phillips “Phil” Berwick, urges people to support Ferguson small businesses and restaurants hurt in recent years

FERGUSON, Mo. — You’ve heard the phrase “buy local.”

One Ferguson restaurant advocate is making that very appeal on social media, and it’s getting some attention.

The Facebook post, from Wendell Phillips “Phil” Berwick, urges people to support Ferguson small businesses and restaurants hurt in recent years by the Michael Brown demonstrations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post, Berwick calls attention to Vincenzo’s, a family-owned restaurant that has survived.

Berwick owns a company called Living Tree Care.

“Any town I’ve lived in I was an advocate of local; local restaurants, local hardware, any local,” Berwick said.

“Phil, thank you, that’s fantastic,” said Lizzie Lonero, who owns Vincenzo’s with her husband, Mike.

The Loneros were contacted by a reporter regarding Berwick’s Facebook post.

“Why have we sustained through everything coming up on 20 years?” said Lonero. “Our community! We’re here for the community. You know, cut costs, obviously. We cut lunch because we were not sure it’s going to be worth it.”

Lonero said for Ferguson restaurants, the Michael Brown demonstrations were bad. The COVID-19 pandemic was worse.

“The demonstrations were bad, but not bad for us,” she said. “The pandemic was bad because we were pretty much forced to close.”

Berwick said unlike his tree service, brick and mortar businesses are at a great disadvantage right now.

“We can travel,” he said. “We’re service industry. But the local businesses that can’t go just anywhere to find more business, they’re up to their chins trying to keep from going underwater.”