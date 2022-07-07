Metro Transit warns of 30-minute bus delays Thursday

Metro Transit announced Thursday morning there will be delays in travel due to "union action."

ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit announced Thursday morning that "union action" could cause delays of 30 minutes.

The "union action" was organized by their workers with the company in contract negotiations.

Metro Transit is working with their partners, Amalgamated Transit Union local 788, on a contract but has not come to terms yet.

It states that there is an organized work action by the union that will be negatively affecting travel on their MetroBus on Thursday, July 7.

"We value our partnership with our union operators and look forward to returning to the bargaining table at any time. We hope these meetings will resume as soon as possible, and are productive and mutually beneficial to everyone involved," the news release from Metro Transit stated via email.

Metro Transit urges customers to plan ahead for potential delays of up to 30 minutes. The company is working on getting service on all MetroBus routes today. Delays are being displayed on their website for all maps and schedules with explanation.

To check the status of your bus, use the Transit app or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-289-6873 (text) or 314-231-2345 (phone).

5 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.