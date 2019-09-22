WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Progress has been made but there's a long way to go to getting to an agreement for United Automobile Workers to end their strike at General Motors, according to the president of the local union in Wentzville.

For about a week, nearly 50,000 workers, including 4,500 in Wentzville, have been on strike.

"General Motors has made record profits in three of the last four years. And they come to the table asking us to give more back," said Glenn Kage, the president of UAW Local 2250.

The workers are looking for changes that include better pay, job security, health care and treatment of temporary workers.

Since the strike, workers have picketed along the entrances to the GM plant in Wentzville. On Sunday, fellow UAW members joined them from Iowa, even though they are not GM employees.

"We came down to stand in solidarity with them and hold the picket line with them," said Chris Laursen, the president of the UAW Local 74.

Laursen said there were about 20 members who took the nearly four-hour bus ride.

Until there's a resolution, Kage said workers will picket 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This could go on for a while," said Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan on MSNBC this week, when talking about the strike.

Depending on how long the strike goes on, customers could be impacted. A CNBC report indicates drivers needing GM parts due to an accident or a recall could be out of luck.

Meanwhile, if the strike lasts longer than 77 days, GM may not have 2020 model cars stocked up, according to a Cox Automotive report.

"It's definitely going to have a negative effect for sure," said Rep. Doug Beck when asked about the impact on the Missouri economy if the strike lasts for a while.

Earlier this week, 5 On Your Side reported on businesses in Wentzville already seeing less traffic in the wake of the strike.

Beck, who has been in a union for more than 30 years, said he supports the UAW members "100 percent" because they deserve everything they're asking for.

On Sunday, he stood in solidarity, picketing with the members in Wentzville.

"The power is with GM to settle the strike," he said.

"This would be a drop in the bank to them to do what they got to do."

When the strike began, GM released a statement, saying they made a strong offer and want to make a deal with the workers. The full statement is as follows:

“We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business.”

