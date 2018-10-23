UNION, Mo. — Schools were placed on lockdown, and police are investigating after an anonymous threat Tuesday.

Police said an anonymous man called in a shooting threat at Union High School at around 12:40. Police said the caller did not specify what school he was threatening, so all schools in the district were placed under lockdown.

Officers from three departments helped search the schools and found no immediate threat. The schools transitioned from lockdown mode to lockout mode, and police stayed on the scene to make sure all the students were safe.

The incident is still being investigated by the Union Police Department.

