Woman with crossbow shot by police in Franklin County

UNION, Mo. — A woman was shot by police after officers said she threatened them with a crossbow. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating the use of force.

Officers with the Union Police Department received a call at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a suspicious woman near Meadowview Lane and Rock Island Drive. Three officers responded and said they saw the woman holding a bow and arrow.

The highway patrol said when the officers tried to approach her, the woman raised the bow and arrow and pointed it at the officers. At that point, one of the Union police officers shot his service weapon, hitting the woman, the highway patrol confirmed.

She was rushed to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment. A spokesperson with MSHP did not have an update on the woman’s status when 5 On Your Side contacted them Thursday morning.

The Union Police Department requested MSHP to investigate the officer’s use of force. The highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control has taken on the case.

This is the second incident in the St. Louis area this week involving suspects armed with bows and arrows.

Monday night, police officers in O’Fallon, Missouri, had arrows shot at them and household objects thrown at them during an hours-long standoff with a suspect.

A woman told police her son was out of control and making homicidal threats. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. While trying to negotiate with the man, police said he threw “dangerous instruments” at officers and at one point grabbed a bow and started shooting arrows at officers outside the home.