St. Louis international grocer carrying #VeryAsian merchandise to raise money for foundation

100% of the proceeds go The Very Asian Foundation, which is committed to amplifying diverse AAPI voices through education, storytelling, and community connection.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis international grocer is teaming up with The Very Asian Foundation. United Provisions will exclusively sell the foundation's line of #VeryAsian merchandise at its market in the Delmar Loop.

The Very Asian Foundation was started after 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li received a hateful voicemail after sharing her family ate dumplings on New Year's Day during a newscast.

That led to a social media movement with people sharing the #VeryAsian hashtag in support of Li. After her post went viral, Li appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she received a $15,000 contribution towards launching the foundation.

“The goal for us is to raise awareness for The Very Asian Foundation and to stand in solidarity with the AAPI community,” said Shayn Prapaisilp, Chief Operating Officer of Global Foods Group, in a release. “Our teams are inspired by Michelle Li and how she has turned a racist attack into a foundation that supports diversity and amplifies AAPI voices through education and community connection. It’s an honor to be the first brick-and-mortar retailer in St. Louis of the line of #VeryAsian merchandise and we look forward to continued contributions to support this impactful movement.”

United Provisions will sell #VeryAsian t-shirts, tote bags and hats with 100% of the proceeds going to The Very Asian Foundation's projects, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to partner with United Provisions and to continue celebrating the #VeryAsian message of our rich and diverse AAPI life experiences,” said The Very Asian Foundation’s Executive Director, Soogi Hong, in a release.