United Way Greater St. Louis kicks off fall campaign to help thousands impacted by COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — United Way Greater St. Louis officially kicks off its annual campaign on Wednesday.

This year, United Way is raising funds to help thousands of people impacted by COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, they've seen 77,000 calls coming in to their 2-1-1 number, which is about a 57% increase.

Once callers reach 2-1-1, United Way connects them with one of the 150 nonprofits they work with.

These nonprofits range from mental health to education.

This four month campaign raises funds, so that money can directly go to the nonprofits.

#SneakPeek of our 2020 #UnitedWay campaign video. Can you guess what this year’s theme is? P.S. Check back tomorrow to see the full video. #WeAreAllUnited #United4STL pic.twitter.com/EcQmjkUDdB — United Way STL (@UnitedWaySTL) September 8, 2020

This year’s spokespersons are Dave Steward, chairman of WWT, Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of Regional Business Council, Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Warner Baxter, chairman of Ameren.

Osborn says, "For me this is the year to dig deep and say, in many ways I've been blessed and now is the time to give in more significant ways. If you are able to help and donate in some way this is the year to do it."

If you'd like to donate, you can head over to their campaign page. Click here, if you'd like to contribute.

If you also need assistance, call 2-1-1 to get linked to resources and services.