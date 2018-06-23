UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Tempers flared Friday night at a public hearing for a proposed multi-million-dollar development in University City.

The catch, it will require dozens of homeowners and businesses to relocate.

Multiple businesses and homes along Olive Boulevard have been approached about selling.

University City leaders stress they will not be using eminent domain.

Still, citizens on both sides of the issue were vocal about their opinions.

"Home’s been in the family for over 40 years," said Eric Parnell.

For Eric, home isn't just where the heart is.

"I understand that developments have to be made," said Parnell.

It's where the best opportunity lies.

He's currently on the fence about taking an offer to sell his home, so that a massive multi-million-dollar development can move in, or he can try to stay.

"It’s difficult for what they’re offering to be in a better place, a better environment for my kids," he said.

He also has questions about where all the Tax Increment Financing dollars will eventually go.

"A loan program, a grant program, but they can’t tell us what that’s going to be. Improve the 3rd ward, they can’t tell us what that’s going to be. I would think this far along there should be something on the table," he said.

Since the announcement, Parnell has never missed a meeting. Friday's meeting was another public hearing.

That means, no decision - just the committee listening.

The crowd included several in support for the new development.

"We’re facing a crisis that we don’t have money," said Yvette Liebesman, a supporter of the proposal.

Yvette is a University City resident, eager to see new businesses and tax money enter the area.

"We’ve never had anybody show any interest in viable development until now. This is our shot at actually saving our schools," she said.

Liebesman said, the benefits will all outweigh the negatives.

"It’ll make it a more attractive place for people to want to go and visit and shop. They’ll come off the freeway, instead of seeing a self-storage unit, they’ll see whatever it is. Hopefully a Costco," she said.

But for Eric, the opportunity will have to be enough to persuade his heart.

"It’s going to be what’s best for us," she said.

This is just the beginning phase of this project. There are a lot of steps left, including multiple studies and votes by this committee and University City Council.

