University City family's flooding video viewed by thousands

Flood waters broke a window and flooded the Lewis' kids' bedroom downstairs. The shocking video made rounds online.

Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City.

Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later.

"This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said.

After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they moved their kids upstairs. Moments later, glass shattered.

"My son, he yells to me like 'Oh my God dad, the glass just broke in my room.' So we ran down there, and we're looking like, 'Oh no, go get your phone, go get your phone, we got to record this for insurance. We got to get this on video,'" Lewis said.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first flood they've dealt with in the nine years of living there.

"Three, or four. I lost count," Lewis said.

They're contracted with Habitat for Humanity to live in the house. Lewis says the insurance is complicated.

"What was told to me was that this wasn't a flood area and flood insurance isn't offered. That's what I was told initially, so, other than that I was paid out before for previous floods, but I'm being told since it's outside water, they're not going to cover it," Lewis said.

The water level came up waist-high downstairs and ruined the furnace.

Thousands of people reacted to the video online.

"It was heartwarming to see that many people come to attention, and they actually wanted to help. That was the main thing cause there's five children in here," Lewis said.

Now, all seven of them are split between two bedrooms upstairs.

"You got to keep it strong for the kids. Especially me, I can't break. It's hard to see them up here, and you know they've had to sacrifice it every time," Lewis said.

He knows they're not the only ones who weathered the storm.

"You'll be able to get through it. This storm is over, and it's over for me soon too," Lewis said.

Lewis isn't sure why the flooding is a constant problem here.

He said Habitat for Humanity was working to get a permit for an extra pipe to be put in, but it hasn't happened yet.

They're trying to raise money, particularly for their kids who lost everything.