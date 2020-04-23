University City High School to hand out caps and gowns curbside

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Seniors at University City High School will be picking up their caps and gowns curbside Friday.
The staggered pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the school on 7401 Balson Ave. Everyone is asked to stay in their cars and practice social distancing.
Students and parents can pay with a money order or an exact cash amount; credit cards and checks won't be accepted at pickup.
There are about 180 graduating students at the high school, which canceled in-person classes for the rest of the school year. Across the country, millions of seniors have had their in-person graduation ceremonies postponed or canceled.
The high school said a decision regarding graduation and diplomas will be made at a later date.
For more information, visit the high school's website.
