UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A University City High School junior will appear on the reality competition show "Ink Master" Tuesday night.

During the show, Nathan Turner will be presented with a custom medical helmet to replace his current one.

Turner has epilepsy and has had more than 45 surgeries, the University City School District said. He was told last summer that he'd have to wear a helmet at all times in case he would have a seizure and hit his head.

The district said that on Turner's first day of junior year, other kids made fun of his royal blue helmet.

"It was devastating for Nathan - an upbeat young man who typically takes things in stride," the district said in a post explaining his story. "His mom, Siglindy Willams, recalls him running into the house and sobbing. That night, she wrote a passionate Facebook post asking people for kindness and to understand Nathan’s condition. It went viral."

Turner's high school rallied to show support for him.

"It took less than a day for the U. City Schools community to spring into action. Many students and staff at the high school had worked hard to create a culture of love and inclusion. They were shocked by the actions of a few. Bullying would not be tolerated," the district said.

The entire school even surprised him with a pep rally to wish him well before his 46th surgery.

Now Turner's story has caught the attention of reality television. During Tuesday night's "Ink Master" episode, street artists will be painting a custom new helmet to replace the one he had been bullied over.

"Ink Master: Turf War" airs at 9 p.m. CST on the Paramount network.

