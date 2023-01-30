University City police say final goodbye to K-9 officer

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A K-9 officer with the University City Police Department is taking his final walk.
Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King is being humanly euthanized and put to rest on Tuesday. K-9 handlers, University City police staff and other agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to King.
At the gathering, University City police will have a final walk, last call and salute for K-9 King before heading to the veterinarian.
King was born in 2017 and has been in service since 2019, according to a press release from University City. During his service, King has played an important role in conducting searches for drugs, weapons, suspects and other crucial evidence.
Recently, King worked a burglary case on Thanksgiving Day. The suspect tried to get away through the back door but was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. King has also assisted other agencies with several mutual aid requests.