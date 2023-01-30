University City police say final goodbye to K-9 officer

Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King is being humanly euthanized. The department is gathering to say a final goodbye.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A K-9 officer with the University City Police Department is taking his final walk.

Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King is being humanly euthanized and put to rest on Tuesday. K-9 handlers, University City police staff and other agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to King.

At the gathering, University City police will have a final walk, last call and salute for K-9 King before heading to the veterinarian.

King was born in 2017 and has been in service since 2019, according to a press release from University City. During his service, King has played an important role in conducting searches for drugs, weapons, suspects and other crucial evidence.