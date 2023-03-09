The job fair happens Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heman Park Community Center.

ST. LOUIS — The University City Police Department will host a hiring event for all positions within the department.

The in-person event will be held Sat., Mar. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue in University City.

Registration opens at 9 a.m.

In a news release, University City Police Chief Larry Hampton said, “We welcome anyone who wants to join our unique team with great benefits to apply to these opportunities.”

Among the open positions are jobs for police officers. Candidates will be asked to take written exams and physical exams held onsite.

Dispatcher positions will require testing with a written exam as well.

Police officer salary ranges from $64,126 to $82,780.

As a part of the benefits package, officers receive paid training, residency pay, tuition reimbursement, health benefits and more.

For more information on applying to become a police officer in University City, click here.