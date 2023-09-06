The pool in University City to open sometime this summer, marking its 90th birthday

Flash flooding stopped the 2022 Heman Park Pool season. That's why the 2023 season is starting late.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The University City pool is turning 90 years old this year, but plans for a birthday party are dead in the water.

Last summer's catastrophic flooding left a tidal wave of repair work for the parks department.

"We were a good three feet or so underwater in this building, as well as the pool," Darren Dunkle, director of University City Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said while standing inside the currently closed Heman Park Pool lobby.

According to Dunkle, catastrophic flash flooding in July 2022 caused around $760,000 in damage to the pool facility. The city has been wading through the FEMA process to get the repair work covered, but it's dragging on.

The University City Council approved funds to get started on the work.

Dunkle said one of the big-ticket items were the pool pumps.

"I think we actually ordered those, I think it was approved by council on September 2 and they were just installed last week," he said.

Supply chain issues struck the pool repair job and so did lack of workers.

"When it's a smaller scope of work or a smaller dollar amount, they aren't as eager to take those jobs as they are the bigger jobs, " Dunkle said. There is a lot of construction work going on in the area."

Dunkle's department is trying to get that pool open, but it's not going fast enough for anxious pool goers.

Residents are calling to complain.

"I average about three to four [residents] a day asking about it," Dunkle said. "But I know that is small compared to our main line that goes into the recreation division."

Pool season has already started, so when the University City pool does open, will there be enough lifeguards to keep the doors open?

Dunkle said yes.

"We work through an outside contractor, Midwest Pool Management and they work on the hiring aspects and overseeing the guards. We are in constant contact with them, and they are actively hiring and getting individuals ramped up to open," he said.

Ramped up to open, that sounds promising.

"I would say in the next several weeks that we will be opening the doors," Dunkle said. "Hopefully in time for the peak heat of summer."