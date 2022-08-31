University City weighs in on residents moved out by Costco development

5 On Your Side reached out to the developer but to no avail.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The deadline for some people living near the new Costco development in University City to be out of their homes was Wednesday.

Some have lived in the area at I-170 and Olive Blvd. for decades and expressed they did not want to leave.

Construction workers put the final touches on the region's fourth Costco with many more stores and places to dine and live on the way being developed by CRG.

Some residents who are having to move out because of the new site aren't happy.

“Politicians held meetings without our input," said Al Maurice, one resident. "Nobody walked the community like you are today. There were no notices put out today about the meetings or the meetings before the meetings.”

5 On Your Side attempted to reach the developer CRG about the matter but to no avail.

We sent questions about a timeline and thoughts on residents moving out but were told everyone was in meetings.

University City Manager Gregory Rose was pleased with the benefits the site and the dollars it will generate for the third ward, an area that has faced socio-economic challenges.

“Education. Transportation. There are many factors and facets that this project will benefit” Rose said.

Rose said he believed most residents should have known that the project was occurring after several meetings and that the city is mandated legally to provide proper notice and provide funding for relocation.

“We had multiple meetings with the community that was going to be impacted advising them of what steps were going to be taken,” he said.

The city manager added that the property was identified because of the condition that it was in, a blighted property. “That's what enabled us to redevelop it."

There were still a few residents that are living on the block.