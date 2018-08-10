United Way is helping prepare young people for the future one T-shirt at a time.

Teenagers are taking part in an Unleashing Potential program that empowers them with job readiness skills.

In addition to gaining great friends and mentors, the program has helped a St. Louis teenager Darius learn great life lessons. He has taken part in the program for a year.

Magnificent Creations is a social enterprise program that empowers teens by providing employment, job readiness skills and character development. Magnificent Creations is a T-shirt screen printing business.

The teens who take part in it use their skills, talents and creativity to produce shirts for corporations, non-profit groups and events.

Speakers also visit the program to talk about career opportunities, financial literacy and how to write a resume. The teenagers also get to go on college tours and visit businesses. Darius says it's helped him prepare for the future. This is the fourth year of the program.

