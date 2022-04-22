Unmasked: Lessons Learned During the Pandemic

5 On Your Side goes behind the scenes at Ritenour schools to discuss education and COVID.

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic is not over, but with fewer cases of COVID, most kids are finally back in school.

The Ritenour School District closed its buildings in March of 2020. Teachers and students were forced to work remotely for almost a year, before returning with a hybrid schedule. Ritenour wouldn't return to 5-days of in-person learning until the fall of 2021. Even though students returned to class as normal, we learned that for some students school may not feel like it did before. But we also learned there is hope that it will.

For the past several weeks, 5 On Your Side has been working behind the scenes at the Ritenour schools. Our goal was to document how the district adjusted to virtual learning, and the changes it made since students returned to in-person learning.

When the district shut down its schools and students were sent home, administrators, teachers and staff continued to work. Dr. Brian Rich is the principal at Ritenour Middle School. He admits the pandemic has kept him on his toes. Rich is proud of how the district has done so far.

"Great resiliency shown by our staff and absolutely our students. I mean, when you're thrown out into a virtual environment and you are sometimes alone finding your way through the educational system that is now totally virtual, I mean, that is an experience ready or not that our students, they met the challenge,” said Rich. "Very much so proud of what our students were able to do. Absolutely proud of what our teachers were able to do. But to say that it was easy. Absolutely not. "

Understanding that there are so many real-life factors that contribute to success, administrators, teachers and staff focused on connecting to the whole student. At the same time, students were taking note.

During the 5 On You Side program, viewers will hear discussions with elementary, middle and high school students. Aprilrose Lam is a sophomore at Ritenour High School.

“I feel like they could have been better with transparency. And that's something they can still grow on,” said Lam. "Just because the staff will know everything before the students do so, I feel like in a way students and staff should learn everything at the same time, whether that's over the intercom or on social media.”

A panel of teachers and staff will also share their experiences with education during the pandemic.