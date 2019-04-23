EUREKA, Mo. – The drive-thru at the Eureka Burger King may be out of order for a bit.

According to the Eureka Police Department, an unoccupied car rolled into the building and another car from a nearby gas station.

No one was hurt, but the drive-thru is closed.

The fast-food restaurant is still open inside.

Eureka Police Department shared this to their Facebook Tuesday afternoon,

‘Just when you thought it couldn't happen again, it does. A vehicle struck Burger King a short time ago. No one injured, but the drive through maybe closed for awhile. An engineering study must be completed of the drive thru area, we have been told.’