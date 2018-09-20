ST. LOUIS — September’s unseasonably hot weather is taking a toll on some crops like apples and pumpkins. It’s also hurting some local orchards because people are not going out to pick.

The owner of Thies Farm and Greenhouses in St. Louis, Dave Thies, said they’ve seen a decline in customers this year.

“I can't blame people for not wanting to come out in 90-degree weather and pick apples,” he said. This is the first year they’ve added apple picking.

At Thies Farm they grow strawberries, blackberries, and pumpkins as well. Without people coming out to pick, he said their business suffers.Thies said 40-percent of their revenue comes from sales.

“If you lose a weekend that’s a big deal," he said.

Right now the weather hasn’t hurt any of their crops. However, dry and hot conditions can cause pumpkins to be smaller but that hasn’t been a problem at their farm. Thies said the leaves on the pumpkins are pitiful looking but the actual pumpkins are fine. They’re just hoping the weather turns cooler so more people come out.

