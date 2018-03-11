UPDATE: Bennett was located safe early Saturday morning.

MANCHESTER - The Manchester police department is asking for assistance in finding a 78-year-old man who has been reporting missing since Friday.

Roger Dee Bennett was last seen at Van City at 3100 Telegraph Road on 4:55 p.m. on the evening of November 2.

The 78 year old has diabetes, onset dementia and impaired hearing. He was last seen wearing a thin gray sweatshirt with red lettering as well as glasses.

He drives a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with maroon stripes and was last seen southbound on Telegraph Road from the Van City lot.

Anyone with information on Roger is asked to call the Manchester police department at 636-227-1410

