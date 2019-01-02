BALLWIN, Mo. – A woman is dead after a Friday morning fire in Ballwin.

The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Cedar Trail Drive. Ballwin police closed Baxter Road at Holloway Road as a precaution but it has reopened.

Metro West Fire, West County EMS and fire, Monarch and Valley Park Fire Protection District responded to the fire, where they were able to pull a woman from the burning house.

Ballwin police have now identified that woman as 77-year-old Mary Simmons.

Simmons was taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, as a result of unattended cooking.

Investigators also noted that smoke alarms were not present in the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.