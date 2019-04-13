WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The Madison County coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night as William Morales, 28, of Wood River, Illinois.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Madison Avenue.

Officials said the car was driven by a woman and there was one passenger in the car. The motorcycle was driven by Morales.

Morales was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The woman and passenger in the car were both uninjured.

The Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division and Madison County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Morales' funeral arrangements are pending with Wojstrom Funeral Home in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.