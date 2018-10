HILLSBORO, Mo. — 10/7 UPDATE: Mr. Newton is in good health and has been transported for evaluation, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 43-year-old Christopher Newton has been missing since Friday.

Newton is blind and suffers from epilepsy.

Anyone with any information on Newton’s whereabouts, contact the Hillsboro Police Department.

