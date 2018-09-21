ST. LOUIS COUNTY — UPDATE: The missing/endangered person alert for Tianna Spears and her daughter Trixie has been canceled. Both have been found safe. The St. Louis County Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.

St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her child.

Tianna Spears, 34, and her daughter Trixie Spears, 3, haven’t been seen since Tuesday when Tianna went to pick her daughter up from daycare that afternoon.

Police said Tianna had been in contact with a friend through social media and texting up until Thursday night around 11:20 p.m.

Tianna hasn’t been in contact with family members since Tuesday which they say is unusual for her.

According to her friend, Tianna made self-harming statements and due to those statements, police said there is “grave concern” for the physical safety of her and her 3-year-old daughter.

Tianna is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trixie is 2-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

