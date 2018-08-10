ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department has canceled an endangered person advisory for a missing boy and say he is with his legal guardians.

Previous story: We have removed the name of the child.

Police say the child's parents met their babysitter in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station at 5215 Lucas and Hunt, to drop off the toddler on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with the expectation of picking him up there three hours later. He did not return at the scheduled time.

Monday morning, police located the baby sitter, who according to police, is a legal guardian of the boy.

Police later said the boy could be with a woman, who also is a legal guardian of the boy.

