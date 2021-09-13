UPS plans to hire over 2,600 seasonal workers in St. Louis this fall

People may be hired within 30 minutes of applying

ST. LOUIS — United Parcel Service Inc. said it expects to hire more than 2,600 seasonal workers in the St. Louis area this fall, some in as short a time as within 30 minutes of applying.

The Atlanta-based logistics company said Sept. 9 that it needs the new hires to handle the expected annual increase in package volume that will start October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

UPS said it is looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers for its operations nationwide.

The company said it is seeking to fill full-time and part-time jobs, primarily as package handlers, drivers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers across multiple shifts at "competitive" wages. For example, a part-time warehouse worker/package handler post in St. Louis marked as entry-level is listed as paying up to $20 an hour, whereas a full-time dockworker job on the evening shift requiring a commercial driver's license is listed at $27 an hour, according to the company's job site.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” Nando Cesarone, UPS's president of U.S. operations, said in a statement. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”