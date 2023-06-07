Urban farm damaged in fire, working to start afresh

The New Roots Urban Farm is located directly next to the former St. Liborious Church in North City.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis investigators continue to figure out what caused a massive fire last week that destroyed a former catholic church turned skate park. But the damage didn't stop there.

A nearby farm was also devastated by the fire. It serves as a food resource for people in North City.

The New Roots Urban Farm is located directly next to the former St. Liborious Church. 5 On Your Side introduced you to those working to get the old church back up. Now meet the man behind the farm who is also hoping to rebound.

"I call myself the King of Sunflowers,” Antajuan Adams said. "One of my sunflowers here … taller than a human being,” he says with pride. "I grow premium organic fruits and veggies."

It all happens at the Urban Roots Urban Farm on Hogan Street in North City. It's a big resource for the community.

"I give away all of my fruits and veggies. I've been doing that for the last five years … I use my chickens and baby bunnies to create what I call 'cuddle therapy for kids, adults and seniors.'"

But right now, that goodwill has come to a halt.

In late June, flames consumed the old St. Liborious Church, a former church turned skate park and art studio. Adams got the call.

"All hell broke loose … the top of the roof was on fire," he said.

He commends firefighters for working to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes and businesses. Unfortunately, his farm took a hit.

"All of the water just rushed the farm … when the firemen came in hosing down the area, they damaged the greenhouse and it flooded and it killed over a dozen baby chicks," he said.

He said it’s no longer safe to grow produce.

"Right now I'm deeming this area a hazard land … You do not want heavy metals and toxins in your food … I had just planted 100 tomato plants, 50 pepper plants, over 50 peanut plants. I keep swiss chard, collards,

mustard greens."

There's a GoFundMe to help the Urban Roots Farm. Adams said he believes it could take years to remediate the soil and bounce back.

"I'll still be here to do that … I am this community,” he said.

The New Roots Urban Farm has been around for 20 years now. Adams said he refuses to let it go.