Urban fishing clinics ongoing in Illinois

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program lets you take a kid fishing this summer and learn how to do it the right way

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is kicking off its annual Urban fishing program this week in East St. Louis.

The clinic at Frank Holten State Park will run through August with two sessions a day during the week. Kids, parents, seniors, really anyone with an interest, can learn how to fish for free. The lake has been stocked with fish.

Learn everything from baiting a hook to tying knots, tactics to catch a fish and how to handle and return the fish to the water.

The fishing rods, reels, bait and tackle are included in the experience which includes 90 minutes of catch and release fishing. The clinics in East St. Louis will run through August 13. Reserve a spot or get more information by calling 618-874-7920.

Other locations throughout the summer include LeClaire Park in Edwardsville. Clinics there begin July 27 through August 5. For more information and reservations, call 618-692-7538 or 618-604-5465.

From July 6 to July 10, a clinic will be held at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. For more information and reservations, call 618-604-5465.

Other locations in Alton and Centralia may be offering clinics this summer.

Gordon Moore Park in Alton — 618-917-6296.

Foundation Park in Centralia (July) — 618-532-4311 or 618-314-0437

One of the missions of the Urban Fishing Program which started in Chicago in 1985 is to attract and introduce citizens to the outdoors by instilling an interest and appreciation for plants and animals.