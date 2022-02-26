Urban League honors Art Holliday, Robert Townsend

12 local African-American journalists are recognized as part of Black History Month celebration

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis presented 5 On Your Side's Art Holliday and Robert Townsend with the 2022 Outstanding Merit Award Saturday.

Twelve local African-American journalists received the award in a ceremony Saturday morning. They were recognized for their achievements and contributions to the field of journalism and communications.

The ceremony was held as part of a Black History Month Celebration at Urban League's headquarters. This is the second time the Urban League has presented the Outstanding Merit Award to journalists. The first ceremony was held in 2021.

Holliday is the News Director at 5 On Your Side after years as an anchor for Today In St. Louis. Townsend is a veteran reporter.

Immediately following the ceremony, the Urban League held its regularly scheduled drive-thru distribution event in cooperation with Operation Food Search and the City of St. Louis. The event was expected to assist up to 3,000 families with food, toiletries and personal protective equipment.