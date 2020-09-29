Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center designated as HUD EnVision Center

EnVision Centers are centralized hubs that provide people with resources and support needed to excel

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center was designated as U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developing (HUD) EnVision Center on Tuesday.

HUD’s regional administrator Jason Mohr joined the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and other officials to present the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center as a HUD EnVision Center.

According to HUD’s website, EnVision Centers are centralized hubs that provide people with resources and support needed to excel. The Economic Empowerment pillar is designed to improve the economic sustainability of individuals by empowering them with opportunities to improve their economic outlook.

“I applaud the work of the City of Ferguson, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the St. Louis County Housing Authority and the collaboration of community partners in making this EnVision Center a reality,” said Secretary Ben Carson.

“This designation does not come lightly,” said Regional Administrator Mohr. The Urban League has worked tirelessly to launch this EnVision Center to further opportunities for families to become self-sufficient and prosper. This center was designed with input from the local community to ensure that the unique needs of the community are being met. It is their and HUD’s vision for bringing hope and opportunity to hundreds of families.”

Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolian St. Louis, Inc. said the four pillars of EnVision's program align with its mission and work of the Urban League.

"Working together to provide a more holistic solution to the institutional challenges that African American and low-income members of our community face is the best way to lift them from poverty and thus empower our entire community."