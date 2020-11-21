Urban League, Schnucks giving away Thanksgiving food to thousands of families in need

The first of the giveaway events is Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. at the Urban League's headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of St. Louis is teaming up with Schnucks and TIAA Bank to give away food for Thanksgiving to more than 5,000 families this holiday season.

The first of the giveaway events is Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. at the Urban League's headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway.

The Urban League said they will also provide PPE masks.

“The devastating and lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic is creating even more need in the community,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League. “We are fortunate to have the support of Schnucks and TIAA Bank to help put food on the table giving families one less thing to worry about during this trying time.”

The Urban League is holding two other food giveaway events on Nov. 24 at:

Now at Jamestown Mall, Florissant MO 63034 1-3 p.m.

Cahokia Fitness Center, 509 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia IL 62206, 1-3 p.m.

All the events are no-contact. The food and PPE are both first-come-first-served.

If you would like to volunteer for any of the events, please call 314-615-3600. To donate, visit the website at www.ulstl.com.