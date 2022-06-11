Urban League giveaway helps St. Louis families buck inflation

"With the gas the way it is, every little bit helps," said neighbor Michael Lacy.

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of St. Louis families lined up to receive free goods as they battle record inflation.

"With the gas the way it is, every little bit helps," Michael Lacy, a neighbor said. "Especially when you have to go to the doctor, have to spend money to get that. Every little bit helps."

Lacy is grateful the Urban League teamed up with Operation Ten City Tour, a non-profit from Chicago to put on the free giveaway at 1408 Kingshighway on Saturday morning.

"For someone to come from Chicago and provide resources to St. Louis is a tremendous asset. We are extremely grateful," Michael McMillan, Urban League president said.

Free gas cards, groceries, clothes, sanitizers and other daily necessities were handed out to neighbors who lined up in their vehicles or on foot.

Organizers said they are happy they helped St. Louis families during tough times.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever on Saturday, as US inflation hits a 40-year high.

The cost of groceries surged nearly 12% last month from a year earlier, the biggest such increase since 1979. Rising prices for grain and fertilizer after Russia’s war against Ukraine, is intensifying that rise. Restaurant prices jumped 7.4% in the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 1981, reflecting higher costs for food and workers.