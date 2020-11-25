Urban League gives thousands of Thanksgiving dinners to St. Louis families

“My kids get Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not working right now, so this is Thanksgiving for them," one recipient said

ST. LOUIS — In the parking lot of Jamestown Mall Tuesday afternoon, hundreds or thousands of people turned out to drive through a distribution line to receive a Thanksgiving dinner.

The annual Urban League free turkey give-away took on a serious tone this year.

“We service over 3500 families with this effort. It is very important now with the pandemic and with families really needing to come together, understanding all the protocols due to COVID," Urban League Vice-President of Public Safety James Clark said. "But food insecurity in St. Louis metropolitan area is very widespread and growing in more and more intense literally every day.”

Sidney Caldwell arrived five hours early.

“We got here about 8:00 this morning,” said Caldwell. “We always support the Urban League. It's a good cause.”

“My kids get Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not working right now, so this is Thanksgiving for them. So I’ll wait," Korie Schafsnitz said while waiting in her car in line.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I’m not working right now. My wife’s the only one working. We have basically switched roles," another man waiting in line said.

Clark said the Urban League is giving away turkey, a box of trimmings, and fruits and vegetables.

“We understand the pandemic is becoming more and more intense, spreading to more and more dimensions,” said Clark. “We have got to be ready to provide what the community needs – PPE masks, food, and other things as we prepare for this next wave.”