ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting the area’s largest food giveaway on Thursday.

At the event, 1,000 families in need throughout the St. Louis area will receive food on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event has several sponsors including: Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, the Regional Business Council, Sysco, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Church of God in Christ Urban Initiatives Program, the Empowered Church and Operation Food Search.

The food giveaway will be held at the Urban League St. Louis Community Outreach Center at 8960 Jennings Station Road from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

