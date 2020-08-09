Urban League, Panera team up to provide help with jobs and food in St. Louis

The partnership includes the installation of a "Panera Pantry" at the Urban League's headquarters

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League and Panera are launching a five-year partnership to help the St. Louis community with employment and food resources.

"The Urban League is excited to launch this groundbreaking community service partnership with our longtime partners Panera Bread," said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. "We are fortunate to undertake this venture with Panera, a partner that shares our values, is committed to our mission and has been a trusted, reliable partner for the Urban League during these difficult times brought about by the pandemic."

Under the partnership, a "Panera Pantry" will be installed in the Urban League's headquarters on Kingshighway in St. Louis. The pantry will offer fresh produce and bread.

Panera will also work with the Urban League's workforce development division to provide job announcements, help with writing resumes and career counseling, according to a news release.

Panera’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pamela Morris-Thornton will join the Urban League’s board this fall.

"The entire Panera Bread team is deeply committed to caring for all people in the St. Louis community, especially those struggling to put food on the table during these unprecedented times," said Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread in the release. "The partnership is an expression of our shared values and ongoing commitment to the families and communities we are honored to serve."

A kick-off event and official announcement of the partnership is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.