x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Urban League, Save A Lot partner for drive-thru food distribution

More than 4,000 cars are expected during the drive-thru event on Saturday
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in need will be able to pick up food and supplies during a drive-thru event this weekend thanks to a partnership between the Urban League and Save A Lot.

More than 4,000 cars are expected during the drive-thru event on Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Urban League's Headquarters, located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd in St. Louis.

Save A Lot and Urban League teams will distribute food, including fruit cups, breakfast bars and waffles.

Prior to the food distribution, Save A Lot will announce its donation to the St. Louis Urban League chapter.

RELATED: 'It’s an honor I don’t take lightly' | Urban League's president on a mission to help thousands during COVID-19

Related Articles