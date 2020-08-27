Urban League, Save A Lot partner for drive-thru food distribution

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in need will be able to pick up food and supplies during a drive-thru event this weekend thanks to a partnership between the Urban League and Save A Lot.
More than 4,000 cars are expected during the drive-thru event on Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Urban League's Headquarters, located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd in St. Louis.
Save A Lot and Urban League teams will distribute food, including fruit cups, breakfast bars and waffles.
Prior to the food distribution, Save A Lot will announce its donation to the St. Louis Urban League chapter.
RELATED: 'It’s an honor I don’t take lightly' | Urban League's president on a mission to help thousands during COVID-19