Urban League, Save A Lot partner for drive-thru food distribution

More than 4,000 cars are expected during the drive-thru event on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in need will be able to pick up food and supplies during a drive-thru event this weekend thanks to a partnership between the Urban League and Save A Lot.

More than 4,000 cars are expected during the drive-thru event on Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Urban League's Headquarters, located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd in St. Louis.

Save A Lot and Urban League teams will distribute food, including fruit cups, breakfast bars and waffles.